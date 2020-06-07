Neighbour held after pregnant cow sustained injuries due to ingestion of explosives in Himachal

By ANI

BILASPUR: A man has been arrested here in Dadh village after a pregnant cow sustained fatal injuries on May 25 due to accidental ingestion of explosives.

"Based on the complaint of the cow's owner, his neighbour has been arrested and FIR has been registered against him under multiple sections of IPC and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. He will be produced before the Court," said Preetam Sharma, SHO, Jhanduta Police Station.

Earlier Sanjay Sharma, DSP, Bilaspur said that On May 25, the cow of Gurdial Singh, resident of Dadh village of Jhanduta police station suffered physical harm, an FIR was lodged on his complaint.

Avinash Sharma, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Bilaspur said that the cow was treated by veterinary doctors on May 26.

"A cow of Gurdial Singh of Bilaspur sustained fatal injuries on May 25 due to accidental ingestion of explosives. It was kept as bait for wild animals by hunters. The cow was treated by veterinary doctors on May 26."

"Cow was pregnant at the time of the incident and was induced for parturition and delivered a live male calf. The cow is under treatment but the prognosis is grave as upper and lower jawbones have blown away. The ingestion is adversely affected," he added.