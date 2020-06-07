STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People should beat them with slippers, says Hardik Patel on reports of Congress MLAs joining BJP

Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held on June 19, three Congress MLAs have resigned from the legislature over the last few days.

Published: 07th June 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Hardik Patel

Congress leader Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

RAJKOT: People should beat them with slippers, said Congress leader Hardik Patel said while commenting on media reports about some party MLAs joining BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

"In last one month, BJP was indulged in horse-trading. They spent Rs 140 crore to Rs 150 crore. Had they spent this money to buy ventilators we could have saved some lives. I believe that those people (MLAs) who cheated common people due to their greed of money went there (in BJP). People should beat them up with slippers," Patel told ANI on Saturday.

"Why are they resigning ahead of elections? The Election Commission is also silent despite knowing everything. BJP is trying to secure a majority in Rajya Sabha. We will win two Rajya Sabha seats for sure," he said.

Ahead of Rajya Sabha elections which are scheduled to be held on June 19, three Congress MLAs have resigned from the legislature over the last few days.

Following the development, Congress has shifted its MLAs to different resorts in the state and Rajasthan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardik Patel Congress MLAs BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp