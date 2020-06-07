STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thermal screening of guests at marriage function in Moradabad

Thermal screening of all guests was done and they were provided with hand sanitiser and social distancing was maintained at banquet halls.

Published: 07th June 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of guests at marriage function in Moradabad.

Thermal screening of guests at marriage function in Moradabad. (Photo | ANI and PTI)

By ANI

MORADABAD: In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh government, all the guests were screened before entering banquet hall where a marriage function was being held in Moradabad on Saturday.

Thermal screening of all guests was done and they were provided with hand sanitiser and social distancing was maintained at banquet halls in the city.

"Social distancing is being maintained. Guests' hands are being sanitised at gate, screening is being done. All guests have to wear mask. The staff has been given masks, caps and face shields. We had lot of bookings in April and May but they were cancelled," Shiv Miglani, banquet hall's owner told ANI.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued SOP for marriage halls saying marriage halls are allowed to open but permission needs to be taken before marriage. Permission for more than 30 people attending the wedding will not be granted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Moradabad Moradabad marriage Moradabad thermal screening COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp