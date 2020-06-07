Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests alleged arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Sunday arrested an alleged arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists, a senior officer said.

Addl DGP (ATS) Dhruva Kant Thakur, said, "The UP ATS has arrested Javed, an arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists, from Hapur. Javed is a resident of the Kithore area of Meerut. His interrogation is on and the Punjab Police has been informed about the arrest."

Thakur said that Javed has also supplied illegal arms to criminals in Amritsar and added that he was arrested following an input from the state special cell, Amritsar. ATS officials said a number of pro-Khalistan terrorists have been caught in western Uttar Pradesh and the Punjab Police was searching Javed for quite some time.

In May, in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh ATS and the Special Operation Group of the Punjab Police, Tirath Singh, a suspected terrorist owing allegiance to the Khalistan movement was arrested from Thapar Nagar in Meerut. He was handed over to the Punjab Police after interrogation.