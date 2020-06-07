STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman held for alleged terror activities during CAA protests tests COVID-19 positive in NIA custody

A special court on Sunday, which heard the case through video-conferencing, directed NIA to immediately admit Hina Bashir Beigh to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

Published: 07th June 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 08:34 AM

The couple, Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Bashir Beg, were arrested in March for allegedly promoting IS ideology. (Photo | ANI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In perhaps the country’s first custodial Covid-19 case, a Kashmiri woman who is accused of planning a terror attack during anti-CAA protests, has tested positive for the infection while in the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Beigh, her husband Jahanzaib Sami and Abdul Basith were arrested for allegedly promoting the Islamic State’s ideology and instigating protests against the CAA. The accused were produced before the court as their 10-day custodial interrogation ended on Sunday. The court sent Sami and Basith to jail after the agency did not seek their further remand for interrogation.Soon after the development, Beigh’s lawyer MS Khan moved an interim bail application seeking relief of two months for his client for “better treatment” at a private hospital, citing the lack of facilities and pressure in government hospitals.

“Delhi is struggling to cope up with the rising number of coronavirus positive cases that have gone upto 27,000 as of now and due to lack of proper treatment facilities in government facilities., the Delhi government has been compelled to issue a list of 56 private hospitals for corona treatment,” stated the bail application, which will probably be heard by the court next week.

In the plea, Khan also said that Beigh has no criminal record and there is no chance of her absconding or tampering with the case’s evidence. “Beigh has clean antecedents... There is no chance of her absconding or tampering with the prosecution witnesses.”

NIA CAA Coronavirus COVID 19
