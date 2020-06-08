477 new COVID-19 cases take Gujarat tally past 20,000; Ahmedabad cop among 31 fresh deaths

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 20,574 on Monday after the addition of 477 new infections, while 31 more patients died - 24 of them in Ahmedabad alone - taking the toll to 1,280, the state health department said.

Also, 321 more patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 13,964, it said.

Out of the 477 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad alone reported 346, taking the tally in the worst-affected district to 14,631, the department said.

The district also reported 24 of the total 31 deaths, raising the number of fatalities to 1,039, it said.

Apart from Ahmedabad,Surat and Gandhinagar reported the death of two coronavirus patients each, while Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Rajkot recorded one fatality each, the department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 2,145 with the addition of 48 new infections, while in Vadodara, the tally went up to 1,328 with 355 fresh cases.

As many as 19 districts reported fresh cases on Monday.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Jamnagar reported five cases each, and Gandhinagar reported four cases.

The state has tested 2,56,289 samples so far, and 2,10,438 people are currently under quarantine, of which 2,03,626 are under home isolation, the department said.

There are 5,330 active cases in Gujarat, of which 59 patients are on a ventilator, while the condition of 5,271 others is stable, the department said.

A 47-year-old head constable of Ahmedabad Police died on Monday due to COVID-19, days after he was discharged from a hospital, an officer said, adding that it was the fifth such fatality in the city police force.

The deceased, who was attached to traffic branch, succumbed to the infection at the state-run SVP Hospital, said DCP, control room, Vijay Patel.

The deceased, a resident of Sardarnagar area, was earlier admitted in Shalby Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in Naroda, after he had tested positive for coronavirus on May 23.

"On May 28, the head constable was discharged and home quarantined as per guidelines. But, on June 6, he was admitted to SVP Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Unfortunately, he died today due to the viral infection," said Patel.

On May 19, the head constable's elder brother, also a policeman, had died due to COVID-19.

"Till now, five policemen, including the brother duo, from the Ahmedabad city alone have died due to COVID-19 while 39 police personnel are under treatment," Patel added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,574, new cases 477, deaths 1,280, discharged 13,964, active cases 5,330, people tested so far 2,56,289.