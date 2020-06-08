STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

477 new COVID-19 cases take Gujarat tally past 20,000; Ahmedabad cop among 31 fresh deaths

The state has tested 2,56,289 samples so far, while 2,10,438 persons have been quarantined, including 2,03,626 who are under home isolation, the department said.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Beauticians wearing protective gear attend customers at a salon inside a mall after it reopened during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Ahmedabad Monday June 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 20,574 on Monday after the addition of 477 new infections, while 31 more patients died - 24 of them in Ahmedabad alone - taking the toll to 1,280, the state health department said.

Also, 321 more patients were discharged from hospitals across the state on Monday, taking the number of recoveries to 13,964, it said.

Out of the 477 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad alone reported 346, taking the tally in the worst-affected district to 14,631, the department said.

The district also reported 24 of the total 31 deaths, raising the number of fatalities to 1,039, it said.

Apart from Ahmedabad,Surat and Gandhinagar reported the death of two coronavirus patients each, while Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Rajkot recorded one fatality each, the department said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 2,145 with the addition of 48 new infections, while in Vadodara, the tally went up to 1,328 with 355 fresh cases.

As many as 19 districts reported fresh cases on Monday.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, Sabarkantha and Jamnagar reported five cases each, and Gandhinagar reported four cases.

The state has tested 2,56,289 samples so far, and 2,10,438 people are currently under quarantine, of which 2,03,626 are under home isolation, the department said.

There are 5,330 active cases in Gujarat, of which 59 patients are on a ventilator, while the condition of 5,271 others is stable, the department said.

A 47-year-old head constable of Ahmedabad Police died on Monday due to COVID-19, days after he was discharged from a hospital, an officer said, adding that it was the fifth such fatality in the city police force.

The deceased, who was attached to traffic branch, succumbed to the infection at the state-run SVP Hospital, said DCP, control room, Vijay Patel.

The deceased, a resident of Sardarnagar area, was earlier admitted in Shalby Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in Naroda, after he had tested positive for coronavirus on May 23.

"On May 28, the head constable was discharged and home quarantined as per guidelines. But, on June 6, he was admitted to SVP Hospital after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Unfortunately, he died today due to the viral infection," said Patel.

On May 19, the head constable's elder brother, also a policeman, had died due to COVID-19.

"Till now, five policemen, including the brother duo, from the Ahmedabad city alone have died due to COVID-19 while 39 police personnel are under treatment," Patel added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 20,574, new cases 477, deaths 1,280, discharged 13,964, active cases 5,330, people tested so far 2,56,289.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat coronavirus cases Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp