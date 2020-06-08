STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Anamika Shukla' faces five more FIRs, many more to follow

Kasganj police on Saturday arrested one Priya Singh who was working on the credentials of Anamika Shukla.

Two other FIRs were registered at Janakpuri police station in Saharanpur district and at Pali Mukimpur police station in Aligarh.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Even as the real Anamika Shukla remains elusive, the police in five more districts have lodged FIRs against Priya Singh who impersonated Shukla and worked simultaneously in 25 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIRs have been registered on the complaints of Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) of Rae Bareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh and Saharanpur.

After her arrest in Kasganj on Saturday, it was found that the woman working as Anamika was actually Priya.

UP basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi admitted that 'Anamika Shukla' has been found working in multiple KGBVs and ordered a probe into the records of all 746 residential schools for girls.

While the FIR has already been lodged against Anamika Shukla in five districts, BSAs of Varanasi and Amethi are yet to file a formal complaint.

She has reportedly been found working in these districts as well.

Besides, Gonda police said that on the basis of information given by BSA Indrajeet Prajapati, the accused 'Anamika Shuka' completed her Class 10 from Kasturba Balika Inter College and then Class 12 from Beni Madhav Jang Bahadur Inter College in Paraspur of the district.

She also completed graduation from Raghukul Mahila Vidyapeeth in 2012 in the same district.

However, Shukla did not join any of the schools in Gonda, policemen say.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar, meanwhile, said that the Education Department started an internal probe and the FIRs were registered on the report of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force which could be investigating the case.

"We are waiting for FIRs to be filed against different 'Anamikas' across the state and then if need arises of any special cell or the STF, it will be given the probe," he said.

In the complaint submitted by the BSA, Rae Bareli, Anand Prakash, Anamika joined as a science teacher at KGBV in Bachhrawan in March 2019.

"During a preliminary inquiry, it surfaced that Anamika Shukla has also served in Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Aligarh, Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi," the BSA said.

He said that 'Anamika' was served several reminders to appear in person at the office but she never turned up, while on May 26, she sent her resignation.

A FIR on the charges of dishonesty, cheating by impersonation, forgery of valuable security, forgery for purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document has been lodged against her.

In the FIR lodged in Ambedkar Nagar, BSA Atul Singh has stated that Anamika Shukla was kept on ad hoc basis as a science teacher at Alapur KGBV in March 2019. Later, it was learnt that she was also serving elsewhere, after which several letters asking her to visit the office were sent from March 7 to May 6, 2020. These letters were also addressed to her father Subash Shukla in Mainpuri but there was no reply.

