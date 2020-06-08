STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Asansol District Hospital accused of negligence as pregnant woman dies after delivery

The Asansol District Hospital in Bengal has been accused of negligence as a pregnant woman died, after delivering a child on Sunday night.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

For representational purposes

By ANI

ASANSOL: The Asansol District Hospital in West Bengal has been accused of negligence as a pregnant woman died here, after delivering a child on Sunday night.

"I had brought my wife to get her admitted in Asansol District Hospital on June 5. There was no treatment done initially as 4-5 people were adjusted on one bed in the hospital. No norms of social distancing were followed," Ravi Kumar Yadav, the husband of the deceased woman told ANI.

"One of the doctors told my wife and other pregnant women there that why did they plan a child during the lockdown," he added.

Yadav further said: "Then one of the doctors who came on June 6, agreed for her treatment and suggested a Caesarean delivery. However, when my wife was being taken to the labour room on a wheelchair, she started experiencing a lot of pain. The delivery happened on the wheelchair only."

"My wife died because of a heart attack after experiencing tremendous pain. It is the negligence of the doctor as my wife had said that she started experiencing a lot of pain after the doctor had started the treatment. The baby boy is also not able to breathe and will not last long as there is no ventilator facility in the hospital," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asansol District Hospital Asansol pregnant woman Asansol delivery death
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp