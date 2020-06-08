Chhattisgarh police hunts for rape-accused IAS officer

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police conducting a probe into an allegation of rape against an IAS officer, who is reportedly absconding, has pasted a notice at his residence in Raipur, asking him to come for an inquiry.



A 2007-batch IAS officer Janak Pathak faces charges of raping a 33-year-old woman during his tenure as Janjgir-Champa Collector previous month. An FIR has been lodged against the officer.



The police couldn't find the officer at his residence in Raipur following which the raids were carried out at various suspected locations but he couldn't be traced, a senior police officer said on Monday.



“The accused IAS officer is said to be absconding. He will be arrested once the investigation is completed”, said Parul Mathur, Janjgir-Champa district superintendent of police.



Pathak has been suspended by the state government.



Meanwhile, the complainant woman demanded protection from the state DGP D M Awasthi citing a threat to her life and the police provided her the security.



The victim, who is associated with an NGO, stated in her complaint that she was called by the then collector Pathak on the pretext of offering some works to the organisation and sexually abused her at the collectorate office.



The woman produced supporting evidences with her complaint following which the Janjgir-Champa police registered the case against Pathak under IPC Sections 376 (committing rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).



Pathak was transferred to Raipur as Commissioner, land records, on May 27, this year.