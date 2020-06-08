STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four militants killed in ongoing gunfight with security forces in J&K's Shopian; nine gunned down in two days

Sources said three security men have sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight and have been hospitalized.

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in militancy-hit Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

With these killings, nine militants have been killed in two encounters with security forces in Shopian district, which has emerged as stronghold of militants after killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.

A police official said acting on specific information about presence of militants, a joint contingent of J&K police’s Special Operations Group, CRPF and army laid siege around Pinjoora village in Shopian late last night.

He said in the early hours today, security personnel launched house to house searches in the village to track down the militants hiding there.

“While the searches were going on, militants hiding in the area fired volume of fire towards the security men. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” the official said.

He said in the ensuing gunfight, four militants have been killed so far.

Sources said three security men have sustained bullet injuries in the gunfight and have been hospitalized.

The operation was going on when reports last poured in, a police official said.

This is the second encounter in Shopian district in recent times. On Sunday, five militants of Hizbul Mujahideen including a commander were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Reban area of Shopian district.

The deceased militant commander was identified as Farooq Asad Nalli, who had joined militancy in 2015 and was wanted by security agencies for attacks on security forces.

