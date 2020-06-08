STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Houses untouched by cyclone Amphan, but kin of Trinamool leaders get relief

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the siphoning-off poor people’s money reflects the extent of corruption in the Bengal’s ruling party. 

Published: 08th June 2020 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of damage caused by Cyclone 'Amphan' (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Depriving the people left homeless by Cyclone Amphan, a section of Trinamool leaders in gram panchayat level allegedly diverted the Bengal government’s financial assistance to bank accounts of their family members and relatives.

Some of these ‘beneficiaries’, who live in one or two-storey concrete houses in Nadia and Hooghly districts, received rS 20,000 as compensation.

The irregularities were exposed when a professor of Rabindra Bharati University in Nadia district lodged a complaint with the local Block Development Officer at Kalyani.

“I was stunned when I came across a list of 28 people who were identified as those whose houses were damaged in the cyclone. Since I reside in the same locality, I identified 20 of them who have either one-storey or two-storey concrete house which were intact,’’ said Narayan Haldar.

Deep Chatterjee, the BDO, said he received the complaint. “An inquiry is going on.’’

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the siphoning-off poor people’s money reflects the extent of corruption in the Bengal’s ruling party. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp