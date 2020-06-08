Houses untouched by cyclone Amphan, but kin of Trinamool leaders get relief

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Depriving the people left homeless by Cyclone Amphan, a section of Trinamool leaders in gram panchayat level allegedly diverted the Bengal government’s financial assistance to bank accounts of their family members and relatives.

Some of these ‘beneficiaries’, who live in one or two-storey concrete houses in Nadia and Hooghly districts, received rS 20,000 as compensation.

The irregularities were exposed when a professor of Rabindra Bharati University in Nadia district lodged a complaint with the local Block Development Officer at Kalyani.

“I was stunned when I came across a list of 28 people who were identified as those whose houses were damaged in the cyclone. Since I reside in the same locality, I identified 20 of them who have either one-storey or two-storey concrete house which were intact,’’ said Narayan Haldar.

Deep Chatterjee, the BDO, said he received the complaint. “An inquiry is going on.’’

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the siphoning-off poor people’s money reflects the extent of corruption in the Bengal’s ruling party.