STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China military delegation talks of June 6 positive, will continue: Rajnath Singh

"The border dispute between India and China has been ongoing for a long time. We want to resolve it as soon as possible," Singh said.

Published: 08th June 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the military delegation-level talks held on 6 June was positive.

Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the talks on 6 June at Moldo, Border Personnel Meeting hut on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) were very positive. “Both India and China have agreed to resolve the border dispute in future and also the present tussle with talks.” He was addressing the Maharashtra BJP Karyakartas at a ‘virtual rally”.

Indian Army and the Chinese Army soldiers clashed with each other near Finger Five at the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of 5-6 May. Again, there was a clash near Naku La Pass in the Muguthang sub-sector of Sikkim on 9 May.

This resulted in the standoff first at Finger Four and subsequently, the Chinese soldiers entered the disputed areas of Patrolling Point 14 and Patrolling Point 15 in Galwan Valley, Gogra Post in the Hot Spring sector.

The Indian Army also moved troops to match the Chinese PLA deployment in the area.

Defence Minister confirmed that India and China are talking at the military level and also at a diplomatic level.

“The India China border dispute is a long-standing dispute. We want this to get resolved quickly. In no case we will let anyone hurt our respect and pride", said Rajnath Singh.

India and China share 3488 kilometres-long LAC on which both sides have different perception which many times leads to a standoff situation.

In the process of resolution of standoff, it was for the first time that military delegation-level talks were raised to the level of Corps Commander from both sides. The Indian side was headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Leh based 14 Corps Commander and the Chinese side was led by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.

There have been multiple delegation-level talks between the Brigadier level officers from both sides and there have been three Highest Level Military Commander talks before the Corps Commanders met. The talks will continue in future, as enunciated by both India and China.

India has clarified its position regarding the PLA reverting to status quo ante before the dispute started and the Chinese have raised the matter of infrastructure activities along the LAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh India China border dispute
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp