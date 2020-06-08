India-China military delegation talks of June 6 positive, will continue: Rajnath Singh

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the military delegation-level talks held on 6 June was positive.



Rajnath Singh said on Monday that the talks on 6 June at Moldo, Border Personnel Meeting hut on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) were very positive. “Both India and China have agreed to resolve the border dispute in future and also the present tussle with talks.” He was addressing the Maharashtra BJP Karyakartas at a ‘virtual rally”.



Indian Army and the Chinese Army soldiers clashed with each other near Finger Five at the Northern Flank of Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of 5-6 May. Again, there was a clash near Naku La Pass in the Muguthang sub-sector of Sikkim on 9 May.



This resulted in the standoff first at Finger Four and subsequently, the Chinese soldiers entered the disputed areas of Patrolling Point 14 and Patrolling Point 15 in Galwan Valley, Gogra Post in the Hot Spring sector.



The Indian Army also moved troops to match the Chinese PLA deployment in the area.



Defence Minister confirmed that India and China are talking at the military level and also at a diplomatic level.



“The India China border dispute is a long-standing dispute. We want this to get resolved quickly. In no case we will let anyone hurt our respect and pride", said Rajnath Singh.



India and China share 3488 kilometres-long LAC on which both sides have different perception which many times leads to a standoff situation.



In the process of resolution of standoff, it was for the first time that military delegation-level talks were raised to the level of Corps Commander from both sides. The Indian side was headed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, Leh based 14 Corps Commander and the Chinese side was led by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region.



There have been multiple delegation-level talks between the Brigadier level officers from both sides and there have been three Highest Level Military Commander talks before the Corps Commanders met. The talks will continue in future, as enunciated by both India and China.



India has clarified its position regarding the PLA reverting to status quo ante before the dispute started and the Chinese have raised the matter of infrastructure activities along the LAC.