Jammu & Kashmir record five more COVID-19 deaths; total fatalities now 46

The officials said the sample of the trooper, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was tested on Friday and ir came out positive for coronavirus.

Kashmir doctors, doctors protest

Senior doctors at Super Speciality Hospital protest against manhandling of two senior doctors by the police while they were duty. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, including that of a CRPF trooper, taking the total number of fatalities in the Union Territory to 46, officials said on Monday.

The 40-year-old (Central Reserve Police Force) CRPF trooper, who was posted in Anantnag district in South Kashmir, was admitted at SKIMS Hospital here on Thursday with acute respiratory distress syndrome, they said.

The officials said the sample of the trooper, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was tested on Friday and it came out positive for coronavirus.

His condition became critical and he passed away on late Sunday night due to cardiopulmonary arrest, the officials said.

This is the first COVID-related death of a trooper in Jammu and Kashmir.

In another death on Monday, a 35-year-old man from Miskeen Bagh area of Khanyar here died at CD hospital, hours after he was shifted there from SMHS Hospital, the officials said.

They said the patient was shifted after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

He was admitted in SMHS hospital due to head injury received in an accident, they added.

In the third death, a 55-year-old man, a resident of Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, died at SMHS Hospital on Monday, the officials said.

They said the man was suffering from bilateral pneumonia among other underlying ailments and tested positive on Sunday.

A 65-year-old man from Handwara area of North Kashmir died at CD Hospital here this afternoon, 11 days after he was admitted to the facility, the officials said.

The patient had tested positive for the virus and had several underlying problems.

In the fifth death, a 70-year-old woman from Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital here this evening, they said.

The officials said the woman, who was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, was admitted at the hospital on Saturday and she tested positive for coronavirus last night.

With these fatalities, the death toll in the union territory has risen to 46, which includes two non-locals.

