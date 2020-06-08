STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: CBI arrests CCL GM, PA for taking bribe

The CCL GM was demanding Rs 26,000 as commission for giving final approval to a Rs 13 lakh tender recommended by the Tender Recommendation Committee.

Published: 08th June 2020

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a big catch, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Ranchi of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Monday, arrested Barka Sayal Area General Manager Prashant Bajpayee and his personal assistant Aparna Choudhary for demanding illegal gratification following a complaint registered by a local businessman Digvijay Singh. According to the complaint lodged by Singh, the CCL GM was demanding Rs 26,000 as commission for giving final approval to a Rs 13 lakh tender recommended by the Tender Recommendation Committee.

According to CBI sources, the complaint was discreetly verified and was revealed that the accused Prashant Bajpayee had directed the complainant to pay the said bribe to him through his senior PA Aparna Choudhary. 

“A trap was laid on Monday and the two officials were arrested while demanding and accepting Rs 26,000 from the complainant. A case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 r/w section 120B of IPC has been registered against them,” said a CBI official requesting anonymity.  Meanwhile, searches at the premises of accused persons are underway. CBI expects some more revelations in the matter, said the official.
 

