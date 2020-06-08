STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Key Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist arrested by Kolkata police in Hooghly district

Shiekh Rezaul alias Kiron, a key JMB operative, was under the STF radar for quite some time and was arrested from a hideout at Dankuni.

Published: 08th June 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday nabbed a key Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from Hooghly district, days after a top member of the group was arrested from Murshidabad.

A senior police officer said that Shiekh Rezaul alias Kiron, a key JMB operative, was under the STF radar for quite some time. Rezaul was arrested on Monday morning from a hideout at Dankuni in Hooghly district, the officer said.

"He has been working closely with Salauddin, one of the most prominent JMB leaders. A resident of Birbhum district, Rezaul is said to have been coordinating meetings of JMB terrorists with other people. He had been on the run for quite some time," the senior officer said.

He will be produced before court on Tuesday, she said, adding that more details will be available after a through investigation. On May 29, the STF had arrested another top JMB terrorist Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim, allegedly involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, from Suti town of Murshidabad district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Police Kolkata STF JMB terrorist arrested Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gorakhnath temple (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)
Unlock 1: India celebrates its gods as religious spaces open up after 2.5 months
A scene outside Chennai Central where labourers from Nepal and different parts of north India wait to board special trains | shiba prasad sahu
'Will return to Chennai soon': Lockdown-hit Nepalis leave for home
Gallery
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
After 75-days of lockdown, malls and religious places opened in many parts of the country with restaurants allowing dine-in services. However strict riders were to be ensured including limited number of customers and proper sanitisation within the premises. (Photo|AP)
Unlock 1.0: Malls, dine-in services and religious institutions reopen across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp