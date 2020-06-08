STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Two coronavirus positive prisoners escape from COVID care centre

The duo bent grilles of a window to make space to sneak out and used bed sheets as ropes to climb down from their room at the facility late Sunday night.

Image of a quarantine facility used for representational purpose only

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Two prisoners who recently tested positive for coronavirus escaped from a COVID care centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, a prison official said on Monday. The duo bent grilles of a window to make space to sneak out and used bed sheets as ropes to climb down from their room at the facility late Sunday night, he said.

He said that a prison employee has been suspended and a case has been registered at Begumpura police station. "Teams have been sent out and search for the prisoners is on," a jail official told PTI. A couple of days back, 29 undertrial prisoners of Harsul jail here tested positive for coronavirus.

They were later sent to a COVID care centre for treatment. Two of them, Sayyed Saif and Akramkhan, both residents of Aurangabad, escaped from the facility around 10:45 pm on Sunday, the official said.

He said that Saif was facing trial for offences of cheating and forgery, while Akramkhan was arrested in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy. After the 29 prisoners tested positive for coronavirus, 15 rooms at a COVID care centre in Kileark area were identified for their treatment.

As many as 14 jail personnel, including two officers, were deployed there in two shifts and the rooms of prisoners were kept locked from outside, the official said. The two accused bent grilles of a window to come out and used bed sheets as a rope to climb down from the building on Sunday night, he said.

Security personnel chased them in nearby areas but the duo escaped taking advantage of the darkness, he said. He added that an inquiry is on and a prison employee has been suspended.

