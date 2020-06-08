Pappu Yadav launch social media campaign 'Bihar Bacha Lo Mauka Hai'

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: When the BJP organised a virtual rally and the RJD protested it by clanging utensils, the strongly emerging opposition in the state - Jan Adhikar Party (L) led by its chief Pappu Yadav launched a social media campaign christened as 'Bihar Bacha Lo Mauka Hai' (Save Bihar - there is a chance) here on Sunday.

He interacted with more than 50,000 party workers through Facebook Live and have asked them to carry on the campaign to save the state from the sorry state of affairs.

"Around 500 people have died for want of food and hundreds of micro, small and medium enterprises have been forced to shut down their commercial activities due to lockdown.

The government has left people to die on their will or survive. CM Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this and he should tender his resignation for his failures," he said.

After the formal launch of the campaign, Pappu Yadav gifted a bicycle and some ration to Jyoti Kumari, who had recently brought back her father from Guru gram in Harayana to Darbhanga in Bihar on a bicycle.

Apart from gifting Jyoti Kumari a bicycle, Yadav also distributed utensils, ration and ₹500 each to approximately one thousand people belonging to lower economic backgrounds, who live in Uttari Mandiri locality of Patna.

"The government should give a sum of ₹7,000 to migrants, ₹12,000 to farmers and ₹10,000 to unemployed youths so that they can meet their ends. The number of working days in MGNREGS should be increased from 200 to 300 days and minimum wage should be increased to ₹300 per day," he added.

