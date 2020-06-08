Pune district's coronavirus count rises to 9,537; deaths 415

By PTI

PUNE: Pune district in Maharashtra reported 230 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,537, a health official said on Sunday.

The death toll due to the virus reached 415 with eight more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

"Of the 230 cases, 165 are in the areas under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which now has 7,881 patients," the official said.

Eighty-five patients were discharged from the hospitals following recovery, he added.

"As 50 more cases were reported in neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad township, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 754," The number of positive cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board area increased to 806, he said.

Pune is one of the worst coronavirus-hit districts in the country.