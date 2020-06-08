STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to stop doing 'headline management' and focus on 'corona management'

RJD on Sunday observed 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally.

Published: 08th June 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over coronavirus management in the state and asked him to stop doing "headline management".

"Why is Chief Minister silent on improving/expanding healthcare infrastructure? We asked many times to inform about the status of ventilators, ICU beds and expansion of testing centres but you did not answer. Is this not your failure? Stop doing headline management and do corona management," tweeted Yadav (translated from Hindi).

RJD on Sunday observed 'Garib Adhikaar Diwas' in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally.

Yadav had said that the double engine government has tortured poor people and the state government is only focused towards satisfying its hunger for power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp