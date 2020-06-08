Two-week ‘total lockdown’ in Mizoram from midnight on Monday to contain Covid-19

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the number of COVID-19 patients is rising sharply in Mizoram, the state government has decided to impose a “total lockdown” for two weeks beginning Monday midnight.

Official sources said the decision was made at a consultative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday. The lockdown guidelines will be notified shortly, they said.

“Total Lockdown for 2 weeks starting midnight tonight! Quarantine period: 21 days. Home quarantine options will be limited to only extreme unavoidable cases. Updated guidelines to follow soon,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

Earlier, the state had extended the lockdown by another month till June 30 but with considerable relaxations.

The state recorded 42 cases of COVID-19. So far, only one patient has recovered.