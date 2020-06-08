STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta claims being thrashed by Trinamool workers

According to the sources, Dutta had visited Lake Town to meet a party worker who recently recovered from COVID-19.

Published: 08th June 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 04:46 PM

Sabyasachi Dutta (Photo | Facebook)

Former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta was on Monday thrashed by alleged Trinamool Congress workers in Lake Town area of North 24 Parganas, police sources said. Dutta, the secretary of the state BJP unit, had switched over to the saffron camp from the Trinamool Congress in October last year.

However, he has not resigned from the post of MLA, which he had secured on a Trinamool Congress ticket. According to the sources, Dutta had visited Lake Town to meet a party worker who recently recovered from COVID-19.

"While returning from Lake Town, a few Trinamool Congress activists hurled abuses at me and thrashed me. When my security officer (PSO) tried to stop them, he, too, was beaten up. They even ransacked my car and broke the window panes," Dutta said, adding that he has filed a police complaint in the matter.

However, the Trinamool Congress leadership denied any involvement in the incident. A senior police officer said the matter was being investigated.

