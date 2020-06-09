STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Allow states to avail extra GSDP borrowing without conditions: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Centre

States be allowed to avail the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent without any conditions so that they can enhance their resources.

Published: 09th June 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday demanded that the Centre allow state governments to avail the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of GSDP without any conditions to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Baghel requested the Centre to reconsider its decision to link the increased borrowing limit of states to specific reforms, an official statement said.

He also stated that economic packages announced by the Centre to deal with the COVID-19 situation and ensuing lockdown are insufficient to revive the economy.

Considering the demand of states, the Centre has allowed an additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent of GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), but state governments are unable to avail this benefit due to non-fulfillment of the set criteria, the CM stated.

States be allowed to avail the additional borrowing limit of 2 per cent without any conditions so that they can enhance their resources, it said.

Baghel further said that automation of fair price shops, including installation of POS machines in remote and forest areas, is a difficult target to achieve for Chhattisgarh, as 14 districts of the state are affected by Left Wing Extremism activities.

Similarly, there are many technical hurdles in implementing the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) system by ending the power subsidy being given to farmers in the agrarian state, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel GSDP COVID 19 crisis Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp