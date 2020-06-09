Constable shot dead, two cops hurt as man opens fire at police team in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab Police constable was shot dead and two other cops, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), injured when they visited a village to arrest a man involved in a property dispute.

The incident took place at Khosa Pando village in Moga district.

The constable who died on the spot has been identified as Jagmohan Singh. ASI Tarlochan Singh and head constable Bedham Singh were injured in the incident.

The police had come to arrest the accused Gurinder Singh after it received a complaint against him. Gurinder opposed the efforts to arrest him and opened fire at the police party using his father’s gun. He was later arrested while fleeing the scene, Senior Superintendent of Police of Moga Harmanbir Singh Gill said.

He was brought to the government hospital in Moga and from there referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

The injured Tarlochan Singh and Bedham Singh have been admitted to hospitals in Faridkot and Ludhiana.