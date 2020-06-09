STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Constable shot dead, two cops hurt as man opens fire at police team in Punjab

The accused opposed the efforts to arrest him and opened fire at the police party using his father’s gun.

Published: 09th June 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Punjab Police constable was shot dead and two other cops, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), injured when they visited a village to arrest a man involved in a property dispute.

The incident took place at Khosa Pando village in Moga district.

The constable who died on the spot has been identified as Jagmohan Singh. ASI Tarlochan Singh and head constable Bedham Singh were injured in the incident.

The police had come to arrest the accused Gurinder Singh after it received a complaint against him. Gurinder opposed the efforts to arrest him and opened fire at the police party using his father’s gun. He was later arrested while fleeing the scene, Senior Superintendent of Police of Moga Harmanbir Singh Gill said.

He was brought to the government hospital in Moga and from there referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

The injured Tarlochan Singh and Bedham Singh have been admitted to hospitals in Faridkot and Ludhiana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Police Moga firing
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp