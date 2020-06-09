STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Eight of pharma company test positive in Himachal Pradesh, tally rises to 429

Sources said that out of them, seven people used to travel daily to Himachal Pradesh's Kala Amb in Sirmaur district to their respective units, from neighbouring Haryana, where they reside.

Representational image (File photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Eight people associated with a pharmaceutical company in Himachal Pradesh including the CEO, have tested positive of COVID-19 taking the total tally of the hilly state to 429.

The owner of the pharma, his son and wife would daily commute from Panchkula and the CEO of the company from Yamunanagar, another official from Naraingarh and two other employees from Sadhaura, all of which are in Haryana.

While the eighth person who has tested positive is a youth from Bag Pashog village in Sarahan in Himachal Pradesh he worked at this pharma unit.

It is learnt that the Himachal Pradesh health department informed the Haryana health department about the development.

As the company did not seek permission for inter-state movement of its staff during the nationwide lockdown, the Executive Magistrate Nayaran Chauhan has ordered the closure of the unit under violation of government orders.

Meanwhile in Chandigarh (Union Territory) a four year old son of the CISF constable was tested positive for coronavirus.  

The constable and his wife had earlier tested positive, taking the total tally in the city to 321 now.

