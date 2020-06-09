STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM protests Assam govt move to shut down schools with zero pass percentage

students

Demanding revocation of the decision, CPM claimed that the education system in the state was increasingly getting weakened due to the faulty policies of the government.. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government’s decision to shut down 17 schools, which registered zero pass percentage in the recently declared results of the High School Leaving Certification (HSLC) exam, has met with a protest.

The CPM described the decision as "against education", especially at the time of the alleged merger of schools.

“Abolishing the 17 schools goes against education. It makes sense if the government will boost infrastructure and appoint the required number of teachers in the schools that registered zero pass percentage,” the CPM said in a statement.

Demanding revocation of the decision, the party claimed that the education system in the state was increasingly getting weakened due to the faulty policies of the government.

The CPM also criticised the government for the hype surrounding “Gunotsav”. It is a quality enhancement initiative aimed at bringing about improvement in the learning levels of students at the elementary level.

The shutdown of the 17 schools was announced by the state’s Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma two days ago. He said as the schools recorded zero pass percentage in the exam, the government had decided to close them down.

Sarma said the teachers of those schools would be transferred to different schools across the state within the next 72 hours, adding that the students would get enrolled in nearby schools.

