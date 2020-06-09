STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit teen shot dead by four men in Uttar Pradesh; three held

Om Prakash alleged that his son was murdered by the four men from upper caste after an argument over entry into a temple in Domkhera village.

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: Three of the four persons accused of shooting a teenage Dalit boy dead in Amorha on late Saturday night were arrested, claimed the district police authorities. However, the hunt for the remaining accused was on.

A Dalit boy was shot dead by some youth belonging to upper caste in Domkheda village under Hasanpur police station area in Amroha on late Saturday night.

As per the police sources, they came to the house of 17-year-old Vikas Jatav, who was sleeping in a cot outside his house, and shot him dead. While the victim's father Om Prakash Jatav alleged that the killers had picked up a fight with his son over entering a village temple, the district police authorities contradicted the claim by saying that the murder was the result of an altercation between the two sides over Rs 5000 which the elder brother of the victim had to pay. The altercation between the victim and the accused had taken place on May 31.

"On March 31, some youths named – Lala, Jasveer, Roshan and Horam Chouhan prevented my son from entering the temple,” said Om Prakash while saying that it was the first time that such a thing had happened. “We have never been discriminated like this before. I am not able to comprehend why did they do this to my son,” said Om Prakash.  He claimed that following an altercation, the accused beat up his son and abused him over his caste but he was saved by some locals.

The police had been informed of the fight between Jatav and the upper caste youth but no action was taken.

"On Saturday night, four people including Horam Chauhan and Lala Chouhan came to my house, shot my son as he was sleeping, threatened us and ran away," Om Prakash added.

After news of the crime spread, the villagers panicked and the police was called. The district police authorities, however, contradicted the claim of the victim’s father denying the caste angle involved in the murder. They claimed it to be personal enmity over money.

As per the version of Amroha SP Vipin Tada, the two sides were at loggers head over an amount of Rs 5,000 which was allegedly due on the victim’s elder brother who was a partner of the accused party in a mango orchard contract. 

As per the police official, the dispute took a violent turn on May 31 when the accused tried to extract the money.  Following the brawl, the accused fled the village and returned on Saturday night shot the victim dead in sleep, said the SP in a video on social media.

As per the SHO of the local police station, three of the four accused, including Horam Chouhan, the main accused and Lala Chouhan were arrested. The district police claimed to have recovered the murder weapon as well. Besides murder, the accused were also was booked under charges violation of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
 

