Delhi will have 5.5 lakh cases by July end: Kejriwal govt

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Tuesday said that they believe coronavirus spread has reached the dangerous stage of community transmission in the national capital but the Centre is not of the same view.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as per current trajectory, Delhi could be one of the worst-affected cities in the country with almost 2.25 lakh cases by mid-July requiring 33,000 beds and by the end of the next month, cases could go up to 5.5 lakh where 80,000 beds will be required.

Adding to that, the government said by 15 June there will be around 44,000 cases and a requirement of 6600 beds will arise. As per official figures discussed in the meeting, by end of June Delhi 1 lakh corona positive cases will be reported requiring 15,000 beds in hospitals.

“We are saying coronavirus is spreading at a rapid rate in Delhi, central government officers present in the meeting said 'no'. This was the reason that Delhi cabinet took the decision to reserve beds only for Delhi residents, we have asked the L-G to reconsider his decision but has denied, Delhi government will try and make arrangements as per requirement” said Sisodia after the meeting.

A day after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government’s decision to reserve health facilities only for residents, Sisodia along with other ministers went for a Disaster Management meet presided over by Baijal.

In the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia said, they have requested Baijal to reserve 70 percent of beds for Delhi residents only in the hospitals.

This comes amid mounting Covid-19 cases in Delhi. With 1007 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the tally of the city-state has hit 29943 cases with 874 deaths.