STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi will have 5.5 lakh cases by July end: Kejriwal govt

Coronavirus spread has reached the dangerous stage of community transmission in the national capital, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Published: 09th June 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain address the press. (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Tuesday said that they believe coronavirus spread has reached the dangerous stage of community transmission in the national capital but the Centre is not of the same view.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as per current trajectory, Delhi could be one of the worst-affected cities in the country with almost 2.25 lakh cases by mid-July requiring 33,000 beds and by the end of the next month, cases could go up to 5.5 lakh where 80,000 beds will be required.

Adding to that, the government said by 15 June there will be around 44,000 cases and a requirement of 6600 beds will arise. As per official figures discussed in the meeting, by end of June Delhi 1 lakh corona positive cases will be reported requiring 15,000 beds in hospitals.

“We are saying coronavirus is spreading at a rapid rate in Delhi, central government officers present in the meeting said 'no'. This was the reason that Delhi cabinet took the decision to reserve beds only for Delhi residents, we have asked the L-G to reconsider his decision but has denied, Delhi government will try and make arrangements as per requirement” said Sisodia after the meeting.

A day after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned Delhi government’s decision to reserve health facilities only for residents, Sisodia along with other ministers went for a Disaster Management meet presided over by Baijal.

In the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia said, they have requested Baijal to reserve 70 percent of beds for Delhi residents only in the hospitals.

This comes amid mounting Covid-19 cases in Delhi. With 1007 persons testing positive on Tuesday, the tally of the city-state has hit 29943 cases with  874 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus Delhi COVID cases Community transmission Delhi coronavirus projection
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp