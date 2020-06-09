STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First COVID-19 death in Tripura as 42-year-old dies, total positive cases at 841

Debbarma tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Wednesday and was shifted to the COVID care ward of the hospital, according to the officials.

By PTI

AGARTALA: A 42-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Agartala on Tuesday, becoming the first fatality due to the disease in Tripura, officials said.

Biswa Kumar Debbarma -- who hailed from Chachu Bazaar, a remote village in West Tripura district -- was admitted to the GB Pant Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in May, the officials said.

Debbarma tested positive for the novel coronavirus last Wednesday and was shifted to the COVID care ward of the hospital, according to the officials.

After being treated for six days, he died at 3 pm, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said Debbarma suffered a stroke on May 1 and was a patient of hypertension.

"Our Doctors gave their best but failed to save his precious life," Deb tweeted.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the deceased's family would receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation, which was declared earlier by the chief minister for any COVID-19 casualty.

His body was cremated as per the protocol set by the government.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 841, of which 644 are active and 192 have recovered.

