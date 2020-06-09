STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Himachal DGP, 30 cops quarantined after man who visited police headquarters dies of COVID-19

They will remain in self-quarantine till their results come out negative, said a press release issued by the state police. The police headquarters in Shimla has also been sealed.

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu and around thirty other police personnel who came in contact with a man who died of COVID-19 have been home quarantined and the state police headquarters at Shimla has been sealed.

A press release issued by the state police stated, "On June 1, a person had visited the police headquarters and then travelled to Delhi on the same day. Now it has been reliably learnt that he tested positive for novel coronavirus on June 8 in Delhi and died on June 9. The areas the person had visited in the police headquarters have been sealed and the building is being sanitised as a precautionary measure as per the advisory and protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs."

"The officers and personnel who might have come in contact with that person are being medically tested. These officers and personnel will remain in self-quarantine till such time as their results come out negative," it further stated.

The 1989 batch IPS officer Kundu took over as state DGP on May 30. He was earlier posted as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He was also Principal Secretary (Excise and Taxation and vigilance departments) and Principal Resident Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi.

Before that, Kundu was on central deputation, posted as Joint Secretary in the Union Water Resources Ministry and also had additional charge as chairperson of the Brahmaputra Board. Previously, he had served in the United Nations. He had also served as Additional DGP (Law and Order), Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and IGP in BSF.

