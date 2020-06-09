Police get second dedicated COVID-19 care facility in Maharashtra's Palghar

By PTI

PALGHAR: A dedicated COVID-19 care centre for police personnel has become operational in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

This will be a second care facility for the police force, which already has a similar facility at Marol area in Mumbai.

Taking note of the difficulties faced by infected policemen while seeking treatment, a dedicated facility was set up at Posheri village in Wada Taluka, said Palghar district police chief Dattatrya Shinde.

At least 50 beds in the care centre will be used for hospitalisation, while 50 more will be reserved for patients in quarantine, the senior official said.

The facility was set up with the help of district collector Dr Kailas Shinde and civil surgeon Dr Kanchan Vanera, the official stated in the release.

As many as 33 personnel of the Maharashtra police have died of COVID-19 and over 2,500 have been infected by the deadly virus so far.