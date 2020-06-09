Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

FIR for promoting worship of ‘Corona Mai’

An FIR was registered on Sunday against unknown persons for promoting the worship of ‘Corona Mai’ (goddess Corona) to ward off the virus in Garhwa. The FIR was registered at Majhgaon Police Station for spreading rumour among women that if they worship Corona Mai, PM Narendra Modi would deposit `5,000 each in their bank accounts. The FIR was lodged after Majhgaon Circle Officer Rakesh Sahay filed a complaint against unknown persons. Reportedly, more than 250 women had gathered on the banks of Baanki River at Bicchi and Bodra villages to perform the puja.

250 kg gold reserves found in East Singhbhum

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has announced it has discovered nearly 250 kg of gold reserves beneath the earth in Bhitar Dari village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district. The village is about 20 km south of the steel township of Jamshedpur. A final report on this was submitted to the Jharkhand government on June 3, the GSI said in an official statement. With the latest discovery, Jharkhand now has five gold reserves. Mining in two of the four gold reserves found earlier has already been started, while in the remaining two, the work will kick off soon as the process of auctioning is completed. The four gold mines are in Parasi, Pahadia, Kunderkocha and Lava. The Bhitar Dari area gold reserve was detected by a team of GSI, who began a survey, mapping and sampling in 2013-14.

Uncertainty continues over Shravani Mela

Uncertainty continues to loom over organising the month-long annual Shravani Mela in Degohar due to the pandemic, with district officials are yet to get a confirmation for the event, where lakhs of people from across the state and outside offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Although the district administration has started preparations for the mela, scheduled from on July 5, the final decision will be taken by the state government and the shrine board. The Centre issued a guideline for opening of religious places from June 8. According to the guideline, devotees will have to take off their shoes outside the religious places.

11,800 workers to be sent for BRO projects

Jharkhand is all set to sign a first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for ensuring the welfare of newly recruited workers in the future.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given his nod to the BRO to recruit more than 11,800 workers from the state for critical projects, including areas near the China border in Ladakh, after getting a written assurance about their welfare and rights. According to Soren, national security is a priority for the people of the state, but at the same time, they are concerned about the dignity and rights of workers.

