Techno India kicks off hackathon

A 50-hour sprint with more than 500 participating teams comprising 2-10 members will collaborate to build solutions between Monday and Wednesday.

Published: 09th June 2020 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eastern Indian education sector major Techno India Group on Monday kicked off a pan-India hackathon to moot and develop innovative technology solutions that would thrive in a post-Covid world.

According to the company, its Sustainability Director Pauline Laravoire alongside the Group’s Director of Global Operations Meghdut Roy Chowdhury curated the Future-Proof Hackathon 2020. A 50-hour sprint with more than 500 participating teams comprising 2-10 members will collaborate to build solutions between Monday and Wednesday.

“India’s mindset, economic and political realities do not allow bright minds to let go of the need to earn a pay at the end of the month,” said Chowdhury. The Hackathon will also reward identified bright minds with long-term internship, employment and high-education opportunities.

“The Future-Proof Labs will gather the finest and most innovative talent in the country. It will host bright individuals and enable them to be intrapreneurs within Techno India Group. In other words, they will benefit from both stable employment and the entrepreneurial freedom to innovate,” Chowdhury pointed out.

