Woman killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh

The victim, Aarti Bai, and her husband, natives of Pali town in the district, had come to their relatives place in the village.

By PTI

KORBA: A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around Monday midnight in Tihaipara Lamna village under Kendai forest range.

The victim, Aarti Bai, and her husband, natives of Pali town in the district, had come to their relatives place in the village.

"An elephant entered their house after breaking its wall and charged towards the couple when they were sleeping. While the man ran outside, the tusker caught hold of his wife by its trunk, smashed her on the ground before trampling her," range forest officer Ashwini Kumar Choubey said.

The woman succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to a nearby primary health centre, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a team of forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The husband of the deceased was provided Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, the official said, adding that the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given to him after completion of the necessary formalities.

On June 2, a man was killed in an elephant attack in Pasan forest range of the district, he said.

There have been several incidents of human-elephant conflict in the thickly forested North Chhattisgarh region, comprising Surguja, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur and Koriya districts.

A number of people have been killed and several houses and crops damaged by rogue elephants in the region in last few years.

