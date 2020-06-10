Couple attempts suicide by jumping in front of train in Uttar Pradesh; woman dead

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A young couple attempted suicide in a village here by jumping in front of a moving goods train, killing the woman, while the man sustained injuries to the head, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Devgaon village in the Bharua Sumerpur area on Tuesday, they said, adding that their identities were being ascertained.

Both of them appear to be around 24-25 years old, the police said.

While the woman died on the spot, the man sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, they added.

Locals said the couple were roaming in the area and as soon as the train came, they jumped in front of it.