STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 patient booked for escaping from facility in Gujarat

"The patient was admitted to the facility on June 3 and escaped on Tuesday evening. A doctor from the centre lodged an FIR against him last night," the official said.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A case was registered against a COVID-19 patient, who had allegedly escaped from a facility in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, and brought back after nearly 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old patient admitted at a COVID-19 Care Centre at Samaras Hostel gave a slip to the medical staff and managed to escape on Tuesday, sub-inspector Kamlesh Choudhary of University police station said.

"The patient was admitted to the facility on June 3 and escaped on Tuesday evening. A doctor from the centre lodged an FIR against him last night," the official said.

A medical team brought the escapee back after nearly 24 hours, he added.

An offence has been lodged against the man under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and section 3 (to disobey order) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

The COVID-19 care centres are set up to monitor the condition of asymptomatic patients and those who have mild symptoms of the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat coronavirus patient escape covid patient escape coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp