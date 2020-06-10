STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun diary

In Uttarakhand, the forest department dedicated a biodiversity park in Haldwani to the people of state and country.

Published: 10th June 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Tiger

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

New rules inside tiger reserves

Guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on June 5 regarding operation of national parks and tiger reserves are likely to affect tourist traffic to Corbett and Rajaji, which are yet to be opened to tourists. According to the NTCA guidelines, entry inside the reserves is prohibited to children below 10 and senior citizens above 65 years. As per the directions, tourists will not be allowed to step out of gypsies used in jungle safaris and nor will they be able to sit in close proximity to each other.

Strict rules for medicine shops

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Uttarakhand has asked medical stores and pharmaceutical shop owners to refrain from selling medicines for cough, cold, headache or fever without a doctor’s prescription. The stores have also been asked to maintain a record of details such as address and phone numbers of all people buying flu and fever medicines even if the buyers have a doctor’s prescription. FSDA commissioner Dr Pankaj Pandey said medical store owners were told to paste these guidelines outside their shops and ensure that they are strictly maintaining the records. Not just medical stores, private clinics and hospitals have also been directed to provide details of people coming to them with symptoms of fever, cold and cough to the health department.

Biodiversity park

In Uttarakhand, the forest department dedicated a biodiversity park in Haldwani to the people of state and country. The ‘Sarv Dharm Vatika’ spans over 18 acre area with 40 different sections and 479 plant species, many of which have a special place in Hinduism, Islam and Christianity, Buddhism, Sikkhism among others. “Our efforts are to bring together every aspect of life to the fore in connection with plant kingdom. Every aspect of our lives is dominated by plant species. Here, one can connect with nature and realise invaluable gifts we have been bestowed upon,” said a senior officer.

Bizarre medical case

Doctors at a private hospital extracted razor blades, iron nails, and hair pins from a 30-year-old man’s abdomen by using an endoscopic procedure. The entire process took less than an hour. The patient has a history of alcohol and substance abuse. Doctors who treated him told that the patient was brought in the emergency ward with the complaint of severe abdominal pain. His relatives told the doctors that he might have swallowed these sharp objects while no one was around. Test revealed multiple foreign bodies, including three portions of razor, four nails, and a hairpin, in the small intestine.

Vineet Upadhyay

Our correspondent in Dehradun

vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dehradun Diary Dehradun
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp