Donning PPE kit, COVID-19 positive undertrial escapes from Haryana hospital, caught

CHANDIGARH: An undertrial escaped from a hospital in Haryana’s Jind district wearing a PPE kit, but was nabbed hours later and booked under the Disaster Management Act.

Shiv Kumar was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6, according to police sources.

“He was released on bail two days ago on court orders. Since, he was Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Jind Civil hospital. On Tuesday evening, he escaped through a window. However, we arrested him late in the night,” a police officer said.

A CCTV footage showed Kumar was wearing a PPE kit when he fled. A case under the DMA and IPC Section 188 has been registered against him, police said.