STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government to take action against CGHS empanelled hospitals refusing treatment

The warning was issued after the ministry reviewed representations from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries regarding difficulties they were facing in availing treatment.

Published: 10th June 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

A worker hangs a notice on the main gate of LNJP Hospital during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Action would be initiated against all CGHS empanelled hospitals designated as COVID and non-COVID facilities for denying treatment to coronavirus infected patients and to those suffering from other diseases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The warning was issued after the ministry reviewed representations from Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries regarding difficulties they were facing in availing treatment at private hospitals and diagnostic centres empanelled under the scheme.

"The matter has been reviewed and it is now decided to reiterate that all CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are notified as COVID-hospitals by state governments shall provide treatment facilities to CGHS beneficiaries as per norms of the scheme, for all COVID-19 related treatments.

"Similarly, it is directed that all the CGHS empanelled hospitals, which are not notified as COVID Hospitals shall not deny treatment facilities or admission to CGHS beneficiaries and shall charge as per norms, for all other treatments.

Suitable action shall be taken in case of violation of the guidelines," an order issued on June 9 read.

The scheme presently has around 36 lakh  beneficiaries and 12 lakh card holders, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central government hospital covid 19 COVID hospital treatment COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp