Jammu & Kashmir: Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight, 12 militants dead in four days

A joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Sugoo area of Shopian district at around 1:45 am based on state police intelligence.

Published: 10th June 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 12:35 PM

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed in an ongoing gunfight with security forces in militancy-hit Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. With this, 12 militants have been killed in three encounters with security forces in Shopian district in the last four days.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Sugoo area of Shopian district at around 1:45 am based on state police intelligence about presence of militants in the area.

He said that while searches were conducted in the village, security personnel established contact with militants at around 5:30 am. The militants hiding in the area fired on the troops, who retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight, three militants have been killed, the defence spokesman said.

He said that the joint operation was going on when reports last poured in. This is the third encounter in militancy-hit Shopian district in the last four days. In the three encounters, 12 militants including two commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen have been killed.

On Sunday, five militants of Hizbul Mujahideen including a commander Farooq Asad Nalli were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Reban area of Shopian district. The next day four more militants were killed in Pinjoora area of Shopian.

Shopian district alongwith three other south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantang has emerged as a stronghold of militants after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir encounter Shopian Shopian encounter Kashmir Police
