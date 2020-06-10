STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Map row: India keeps close watch on Nepal’s moves

Members of Nepal’s Parliament have 72 hours to respond, after which the Bill will be passed.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli

PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India kept a close watch on the proceedings in Nepal’s Parliament where discussions began on a Constitution Amendment Bill to change the country’s political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali told a foreign news agency that Kathamndu was still waiting for a response from New Delhi on holding talks to resolve the border dispute. “We are waiting for formal negotiations so that these two countries with... a very unique type of partnership can develop a more inspiring relationship that reflects the requirements of the 21st century,’ he said.

According to sources in New Delhi, India has not approached Nepal as a result of the neighbour’s ‘drastic’ decision. Earlier too, India had made it clear that a conducive atmosphere needed to be created for talks to happen with the neighbouring country.

ALSO READ: Nepal Parliament starts discussion on revised map

The Bill, which was up for discussion in both the Houses of the Nepali Parliament, was introduced by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) after the main Opposition, the Nepali Congress, decided to back the amendment. Members of Nepal’s Parliament have 72 hours to respond, after which the Bill will be passed.

“Constitution amendment bill to change emblem of Nepal with updated map, as ‘Motion of Consideration’ has been presented to the HoR (House of Representatives ) & supported by all parties including JSP (Janata Samajbadi Party,). After 72 hours (3 days) bill will be discussed at HoR & will be passed unanimously,” Bishnu Rijal, a member of NCP central panel, tweeted.  The Bill seeking to amend Nepal’s political map included in Schedule 3 of the Constitution, requires a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament to bring in an amendment to introduce the changes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Nepal Map row India Nepal ties India Nepal relation Nepal Map India Map
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp