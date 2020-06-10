Map row: India keeps close watch on Nepal’s moves

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India kept a close watch on the proceedings in Nepal’s Parliament where discussions began on a Constitution Amendment Bill to change the country’s political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura under its territory.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali told a foreign news agency that Kathamndu was still waiting for a response from New Delhi on holding talks to resolve the border dispute. “We are waiting for formal negotiations so that these two countries with... a very unique type of partnership can develop a more inspiring relationship that reflects the requirements of the 21st century,’ he said.

According to sources in New Delhi, India has not approached Nepal as a result of the neighbour’s ‘drastic’ decision. Earlier too, India had made it clear that a conducive atmosphere needed to be created for talks to happen with the neighbouring country.

The Bill, which was up for discussion in both the Houses of the Nepali Parliament, was introduced by the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) after the main Opposition, the Nepali Congress, decided to back the amendment. Members of Nepal’s Parliament have 72 hours to respond, after which the Bill will be passed.

“Constitution amendment bill to change emblem of Nepal with updated map, as ‘Motion of Consideration’ has been presented to the HoR (House of Representatives ) & supported by all parties including JSP (Janata Samajbadi Party,). After 72 hours (3 days) bill will be discussed at HoR & will be passed unanimously,” Bishnu Rijal, a member of NCP central panel, tweeted. The Bill seeking to amend Nepal’s political map included in Schedule 3 of the Constitution, requires a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament to bring in an amendment to introduce the changes.