Mumbai overtakes Wuhan tally but shows sign of flattening corona curve

MUMBAI: The capital city of Maharashtra has overtaken Wuhan city of China as far as the number of coronavirus cases are concerned, but there is a silver lining – the curve of coronavirus in Mumbai is flattening.

The 'Maximum City' has been showing the signs of an increase in the number of patients getting cured and discharged.

With 50,878 cases, Mumbai on Wednesday overtook Wuhan which has so far registered 50,340 patients.

State minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted: “The good news from Municipal Commissioner of BMC today: As of yesterday, Mumbai’s doubling the rate was at 24.5 (the national average is 16), the death rate has lowered to 3% (almost at par with the national average), and discharge rate is 44 per cent and Dharavi doubling days at 42 days.”

On Tuesday (June 9), the city reported 1015 new cases and 50 deaths; and on the same day, 904 patients got cured and discharge as well. On Monday (June 8), while 1314 fresh cases and 64 deaths reported, 842 patients got cured and discharged. Similarly, on June 7 saw 1421 new patients and 61 along with 1218 discharges. On June 6, as many as 1274 positive patients, 57 deaths, and 1181 discharges were reported,” read the BMC report.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, played a key role in flattening coronavirus curve. In the last eight days, the slum is witnessing a significant decline in the coronavirus cases and no death has been reported.

Maharashtra government had opened the shops and other business establishments from last Monday. The private and government offices have also opened with 10 per cent of total strength. Earlier, it was expected that there will be a spike in the virus cases and deaths. However, as Mumbai is showing a positive sign, it might encourage the authorities concerned to take more such measures to ease the lockdown.