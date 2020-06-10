STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai overtakes Wuhan tally but shows sign of flattening corona curve

The 'Maximum City' has been showing the signs of an increase in the number of patients getting cured and discharged.

Published: 10th June 2020 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Juhu beach, Mumbai, coronavirus

Mumbaikars at Juhu beach (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The capital city of Maharashtra has overtaken Wuhan city of China as far as the number of coronavirus cases are concerned, but there is a silver lining – the curve of coronavirus in Mumbai is flattening.

The 'Maximum City' has been showing the signs of an increase in the number of patients getting cured and discharged.

With 50,878 cases, Mumbai on Wednesday overtook Wuhan which has so far registered 50,340 patients.

State minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted: “The good news from Municipal Commissioner of BMC today: As of yesterday, Mumbai’s doubling the rate was at 24.5 (the national average is 16), the death rate has lowered to 3% (almost at par with the national average), and discharge rate is 44 per cent and Dharavi doubling days at 42 days.”

On Tuesday (June 9), the city reported 1015 new cases and 50 deaths; and on the same day, 904 patients got cured and discharge as well. On Monday (June 8), while 1314 fresh cases and 64 deaths reported, 842 patients got cured and discharged. Similarly, on June 7 saw 1421 new patients and 61 along with 1218 discharges. On June 6, as many as 1274 positive patients, 57 deaths, and 1181 discharges were reported,” read the BMC report.

Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, played a key role in flattening coronavirus curve. In the last eight days, the slum is witnessing a significant decline in the coronavirus cases and no death has been reported.

Maharashtra government had opened the shops and other business establishments from last Monday. The private and government offices have also opened with 10 per cent of total strength. Earlier, it was expected that there will be a spike in the virus cases and deaths. However, as Mumbai is showing a positive sign, it might encourage the authorities concerned to take more such measures to ease the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai coronavirus Dharavi flattening the curve
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp