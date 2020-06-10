People evacuated from zones near Baghjan fire area: Assam CM

By ANI

TINSUKIA: People have been evacuated from zones near the spot where a fire broke out at the Baghjan oil field, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

He also said that Union Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the situation.

"Experts from Singapore brought by Oil India Limited and Petroleum Ministry are putting their best efforts. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is monitoring the incident. We have successfully evacuated people from the affected zones," Sonowal said.

He also said the fire has come down to a radius of 50 metres.

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Two people have died in the incident so far. The bodies have been recovered.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are present at the spot.

Fire flames continue to erupt from the gas well.