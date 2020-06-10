STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spare more officers for central deputation: Centre asks states

The move comes after it received minimal nomination from states and central government departments on a request made in November last year seeking officers under the central staffing scheme.

Parliament

Parliament house. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked state governments to spare more officers of deputy secretary, director and joint secretary levels for central deputation, saying it will add to their experience and career progression.

The move comes after it received minimal nomination from states and central government departments on a request made in November last year seeking officers under the central staffing scheme and for posts of chief vigilance officers, who act as a distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption.

"The number of nominations received so far has been very minimal and as such the representation of officers from various cadres/services under central staffing scheme, especially at DS/Director level, is extremely low," the Personnel Ministry said in a recent order.

It said every cadre is allowed a deputation reserve to ensure officers have the opportunity to work on deputation including that under the central staffing scheme, which adds to their experience.

"The utilization of this reserve is low and this under-utilization, particularly at Deputy Secretary/Director level, causes serious gaps in cadre management," said the order, which was sent to chief secretaries of state governments and secretaries of central government departments.

This aspect will also be kept in view while considering cadre review proposals, to be received in the future, it said.

The cadres that have not been forwarding adequate nominations for the central staffing scheme at various levels may have to settle for a smaller number of additional senior duty posts in the future by way of corresponding reduction, the ministry said.

"It is, therefore, requested that larger number of officers may kindly be recommended for appointment at DS/Director/JS level under the central staffing scheme so that the central deputation reserve/deputation reserves are duly utilized for this purpose," it said.

States have also been asked to ensure that the officers who are at the verge of promotion to senior grades are "not nominated" as it often necessitates their early repatriation to avail of promotion in the cadre.

"It may be ensured that the names of only those officers are forwarded who are likely to remain available under the central staffing scheme for full tenure," the order said.

