Bhopal diary

Digvijaya disarms scribes with quips

On Sunday, former chief minister and Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha polls Digvijaya Singh addressed a digital press conference for around an hour and 45 minutes. When addressed by a journalist as Chanakya of Congress, Singh said, ‘you’re mistaken’. Then another journalist addressed him as Bhisma Pitamah of Congress in MP, but Singh quipped, ‘you’re mistaken, I can’t be Bhishma Pitamah, as he fought for the Kauravas.’ “I’m a simple foot soldier of the Congress and whatever work is given to me in the 24 bulk assembly by-polls, I would do it religiously,” he said.

45 people return by special fight from Kuwait

A special flight of the Kuwait Airways carrying 45 Indians, mostly labourers, landed at the Indore airport on Tuesday. The flight that was routed via Delhi had passengers from Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal regions, who were in Kuwait for work. The aircraft was received on a specially prepared bay and all the passengers underwent thermal scanning at the aerobridge. Their luggage too was sanitized along with their passengers screening for any Covid symptom. All the 45 passengers were taken to Kamla Kunj Garden in Indore’s Rajendra Nagar area in buses for the mandatory quarantine of seven days as per government protocol. A few weeks back, two special flights had reached Indore and passengers were quarantined in Bhopal. 48 of those passengers had later tested Covid positive.

Monsoon session of Vidhan Sabha by July-end

The Vidhan Sabha‘s monsoon session is likely to be convened by July-end. Social distancing norms for the MLAs will be strictly followed for which the Assembly Secretariat has already started working on it. There is no space crunch in the central hall of Assembly, as it used to house 320 MLAs of undivided MP till the year 2000. While the total strength of the House is 230, the present strength owing to resignations by 22 MLAs and death of two MLAs is only 206, meaning over 100 seats are vacant in the Hall. As the government is yet to present the budget, it’s likely that the state budget is presented in the monsoon session in July-end.

No ‘Charan Sparsh’ remark for cops

The use of the word ‘Charan-Sparash’ (Touch your feet) by cops while greeting seniors has been banned in four districts of Madhya Pradesh. IG, Rewa Zone, Chanchal Shekhar has issued a circular recently for all cops of Rewa, Satna, Sidhi and Singrauli districts, banning the use of word ‘Charan-Sparsh’ while meeting their seniors in person or talking/messaging over phone. Instead words such as ‘Namaskar’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Good Morning/Good Evening’ should be used. Shekhar has also asked the cops to end the practice of physically touching the feet of senior as mark of respect.

