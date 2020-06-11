STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar: Complaint filed against Chinese President Xi over coronavirus pandemic

The complainant has also named US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as witnesses.

Published: 11th June 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Xi jinping, Chennai airport

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed by traditional folk artists at the Chennai International airport. (Photo | Twitter / MEAIndia)

By IANS

BETTIAH (BIHAR): A complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar against Chinese President Xi Jinping, blaming him for the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint filed by advocate Murad Ali in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bettiah in West Champaran district alleged that Chinese President Xi and World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spread the virus from Wuhan city in China to the entire world.

The court has fixed June 16 for hearing the case.

The complainant has also named US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as witnesses.

Ali has accused the Chinese leader of being responsible for the spread of the deadly virus from Wuhan in December 2019 throughout the world and the WHO chief for concealing the spread of the virus.

He has alleged that the Chinese President and the WHO chief conspired to spread the coronavirus throughout the world due to which millions of people have lost their lives.

He has sought action under sections 269, 270, 271, 302, 307, 500, 504 and 120B of IPC. Ali has stated social media, print media and various electronic media as the source of the allegations.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Xi Jinping coronavirus pandemic Bihar court
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp