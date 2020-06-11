STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Community transmission of COVID-19 in Guwahati, fears Assam health department

At least 13 people in Guwahati tested positive for the disease but they did not have any travel history in recent times.

Published: 11th June 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's Health Minister

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's Health Minister. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Health Department in Assam is worried as they believe there is community transmission of COVID-19 in Guwahati.

At least 13 people in the city tested positive for the disease but they did not have any travel history in recent times.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the growing number of cases, reported from the society, was a matter of grave concern for the Health Department.

"Thirteen cases were reported from the society (in Guwahati). So, there is a strain moving. We have to stop it at some point. We have some worries about Guwahati," the Minister said.

The Health Department identified three localities where it found a trend of the disease.

"There is a pharmaceutical company near the Harishabha at Pan Bazaar. A lot of people go there to buy medicines. As we recorded three cases within a radius of 100 metres there, we are thinking of making the area a containment zone for seven days. We have to strictly maintain the containment protocols," Sarma said.

ALSO READ | Assam SP gives respectful farewell to COVID-19 victim after others prove unwilling

He said most of the cases in the city had a link with the Harishabha at Pan Bazaar.

"We found a trend also in the godown areas of Bishnupur and Fatasil Ambari. So, if we can isolate the two areas, the disease will not spread. The infection in Guwahati is indeed a matter of grave concern for all of us," the Minister added.

About a week ago, he had said 98% of the cases in the state were reported from returnees lodged in the institutional quarantine centres.

Till 12:30 pm on Thursday, Assam had recorded 3,319 cases altogether. 

With 897, Tripura has recorded the second highest number of cases in the Northeast. It was followed by Manipur 309, Nagaland 128, Mizoram 93, Arunachal Pradesh 61, Meghalaya 44 and Sikkim 13. 

So far, eight people have died – six of them in Assam and one each in Tripura and Meghalaya. 1,591 people have recovered.
 

ALSO SEE:

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 coronavirus covid assam coronavirus assam
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp