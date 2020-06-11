Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two and half months after reporting the first COVID-19 positive patient in Jabalpur, the total novel coronavirus positive cases count in Madhya Pradesh crossed 10,000 mark on Wednesday.

With 200 more cases being reported over the past 24 hours, the total positive cases in the state stood at 10,049 on Wednesday.

At least 51 fresh cases were reported in Indore which already had 3,881 cases, followed by 47 in Bhopal (1927 total positive cases), 24 in Ratlam (85 total cases), 12 in Gwalior (228 total cases), 12 in Gwalior (29 total cases) and 11 in Chhindwara (29 total cases).

A total 163 patients also recovered from the deadly viral infection over the past 24 hours, taking the total recovered patients figure so far to 6892, which meant a recovery rate of 68.58 percent in the state.

More than 2591 patients have recovered in Indore, followed by 1335 in Bhopal.

Also, a total of seven more COVID-19 positive patients deaths were reported over the past 24 hours in the state, including two in Indore and one in Bhopal, thus taking the total death count so far in the state to 427, which meant COVID-19 mortality rate of 4.24 percent in the central Indian state.

With this so far there are 2730 active patients under treatment at various COVID-19 hospitals in the state, including 1129 in Indore, 506 in Bhopal, 126 in Neemuch, 111 in Gwalior, 78 in Sagar and 76 in Burhanpur.