Major Generals exchange ideas, more talks lined up on China-India border standoff

NEW DELHI: A day after Indian and Chinese troops partially retreated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), bilateral Major general-level talks were held on Wednesday, a senior Army official said.

According to sources, both sides exchanged views, which would be reviewed at a senior level. Wednesday’s meeting went on for more than four-and-a-half hours, sources said.

“More meetings are lined up in future both at the Division Commander and Sector Commander levels to flesh out specific details and arrive at a de-escalation plan. These meetings will culminate in the Corps Commander-level meeting,” sources added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said that both sides were trying to ease the situation following diplomatic and military talks.

“Recently, India and China held effective communication through diplomatic and military channels and reached a positive consensus. The two sides are following this consensus to take actions to ease the situation along the borders,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Indian and Chinese troops have been involved in a stand-off since the intervening night of May 5 and 6 after troops from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attacked Indian soldiers between Finger 4 and Finger 5 positions near the LAC.

The Indian Army retaliated, leading to injuries to large number of personnel from both sides.

Following the escalation of tensions, Corps Commander-level talks were held on June 6.

The dialogue was held between Lt General Harinder Singh, commander of the 14 Corps and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military Region, at Moldo on the Chinese side.

The Chinese foreign ministry last week had said the situation along the LAC was stable and controllable.