Mizoram announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 warrior

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Mizoram government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh for the family of an 18-year-old woman volunteer of a COVID-19 task force who died of "complicated ailments" after keeping vigil along the India-Myanmar border to prevent cross-border movement of people.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had on Wednesday condoled the death of H Lalvenmawii, saying the ex-gratia amount will be released from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) and will be handed over to her family through the Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner.

Lalvenmawii, a resident of Sangau-1 village in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, complained of illness while guarding the international border to prevent cross-border movement of people to check the spread of COVID-19.

State health department spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma told PTI that the woman was admitted to a public health centre at Sangau on Monday and she died of "complicated ailments" on Tuesday.

Pachuau, also the state nodal officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said the woman's sample was not tested for COVID-19 as she was not suspected to be infected with the disease and did not show any symptoms of it.

Lalvenmawii was given a heroic traditional tribute during her funeral in her village on Wednesday, Central Young Lai Association (CYLA) president J Santhangpuia said.