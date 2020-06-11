STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad, Miranda House top HRD Ministry's list

In the list of Arts and science colleges, Miranda House is the best college in country, followed by LSR, St Stephen's at third position.

Published: 11th June 2020 02:34 PM

IIT Madras, Madras IIT, IIT-M

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking announced by the HRD Ministry for 2020 on Thursday has listed IIT-Madras the best engineering college in India and IIM-Ahmedabad as the best B-school in India.

Speaking at the e-release of India Ranking 2020 (NIRF), Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank criticised TIME or QS rankings that give greater weightage to perception. "Our students are COO in top companies and institutes have collaborated with top institutes globally."

The list has ranked IIT-Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT-Delhi ranked as top three institutions in HRD Ministry's annual ranking.

In the B-school rankings, IIM-Ahmedabad is first, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta at the second and third spot, according to the ministry ranking. 

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The top three universities in HRD Ministry's annual ranking include IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

In the list of Arts and science colleges, Miranda House is the best college in the country, followed by LSR, St Stephen's in the third position.

(With PTI inputs)

