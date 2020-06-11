NIRF Rankings 2020: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad, Miranda House top HRD Ministry's list

By Online Desk

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking announced by the HRD Ministry for 2020 on Thursday has listed IIT-Madras the best engineering college in India and IIM-Ahmedabad as the best B-school in India.

Speaking at the e-release of India Ranking 2020 (NIRF), Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank criticised TIME or QS rankings that give greater weightage to perception. "Our students are COO in top companies and institutes have collaborated with top institutes globally."

We will raise our national ranking framework to a stature that whole world will want to came into India ranking: @DrRPNishank #NIRFRankings2020 vs #QSRankings @NewIndianXpress @XpressBengaluru https://t.co/5yBReM6fbg — Pearl Dsouza (@pearl_tnie) June 11, 2020

The list has ranked IIT-Madras, IISc Bangalore and IIT-Delhi ranked as top three institutions in HRD Ministry's annual ranking.

In the B-school rankings, IIM-Ahmedabad is first, followed by IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta at the second and third spot, according to the ministry ranking.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh.

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore.

The top three universities in HRD Ministry's annual ranking include IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

National Institutional Ranking Framework 2020



Overall Ranking:

1.IIT Madras

2.IISc Bangalore

3.IIT Delhi



University:

1.IISc Bangalore

2.JNU,Delhi

3.BHU,Varanasi



Engineering:

1.IIT Madras

2.IIT Delhi

3.IIT Bombay



Management:

1.IIM Ahmedabad

2.IIM Bangalore

3.IIM Kolkata@iitmadras pic.twitter.com/paaZdf1ijP — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 11, 2020

In the list of Arts and science colleges, Miranda House is the best college in the country, followed by LSR, St Stephen's in the third position.

(With PTI inputs)